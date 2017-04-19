Organic Gardening Tips That Will Assist You Grow Much Better Food

Today, organic gardening is an incredibly popular hobby and career that is emerging. The demand for products that come from organic grown plants and crops is numerous. Now is the time to enter into it. Here are some tips that you can use to get started with your organic gardening strategies.

Selecting a climbing plant. Climbing plants are usually container-grown, although occasionally they are sold as bare-root plants. Choose a healthy looking plant with a good framework of both established stems and new shoots. Turn the pot over, and check to see if there are any young roots growing out of the holes in the bottom. If so, this means that the plant is well-rooted. Reject any plant that is potbound (meaning you can't easily remove it from the pot).

Before planting anything, clean up as much as possible the area where you plan on having flowers or any other delicate plants. Remove all the weeds and the grass if you think it is necessary. Your flowers should not have any competitors for the nutrients they need while they grow.

If you are new to gardening, be sure to keep it simple. Overplanting at first can lead to stress and a backyard that's a mess rather than a beautiful garden. Also, larger gardens are more prone to weeds. Keep it small at first, and you will have a better experience.

Divide up your perennials while they still look healthy. It's best to divide a perennial at the end of the growing season during which it hits its peak. As the plant starts to overgrow, the center of the plant will start to have dying stalks and weaker flowers. Allowing perennials to grow too long may also lead to them overtaking neighboring plants.

Organize your garden so that all your plants are exposed to the sun most of the time. Your house or your trees cast shadows: keep in mind that these shadows move throughout the day. You ideally want your plants to be exposed to the sun in the morning and the afternoon, but not around noon, especially in the summer time.

Make your own compost ahead of time rather than purchasing it. Adding compost to your garden gives your plants a needed boost to grow successfully. Begin saving your grass cuttings, raked up leaves, egg shells, and skin from fruits and vegetables in a sturdy bin 6 months prior to your gardening season. Your compost will then be ready to mix in with your dirt on planting day.

To help your tomato plants grow strong stems, blow a fan on them for 15 minutes a day. Exposure to wind is essential to a stem's development, and giving the plant some extra time to blow in the breeze will only make it stronger. Try using a small, portable fan on a low or medium setting.

Protect your delicate deciduous shrubs from harsh elements. If the temperature drops below 50 degrees, you should consider protecting them, especially if they do best in warm environments. First tie together the tops; then take a sheet or blanket and loosely shroud the wigwam. This method is preferred to wrapping a plant in plastic, since it promotes circulation and prevents rotting.

Organic gardening is more difficult than gardening with chemicals, but you will reap a greater reward. While chemicals offer an easy solution to many common gardening problems, the organic method is far healthier for you and everyone you share your food with.

An important prerequisite for having a successful garden, is preparing the soil for your seeds or seedlings. Poor soil grows poor plants. One way to obtain rich soil is to buy or make organic compost and mix it into the soil that you plan to plant the garden. You can also add manure to the soil to make it more fertile. It is wise to refrain from using chemical fertilizers, since they can burn your crops and also be harmful to your health.

To prevent pain in your knees while gardening you should use a knee pad. A knee pad is typically a foam board that will allow your knees to rest on padding rather than on the ground. You will find that most of the knee pads that are sold in stores are less than $10 and can be purchased anywhere that gardening supplies are sold.

Manage your garden hose to prevent frustration. Garden hoses, especially longer or heavy duty ones, can become unwieldy and annoying when you have to drag them around the garden, all twisted up. Invest in a portable hose reel or a stationary one, depending on your garden configuration, to more easily manage your garden hose and make storing it fast and easy.

Try using untreated stone, brick, or wood to create a raised bed. If you are to use wood, you should make sure that the wood is not treated and is also naturally rot resistant. Cypress, locust and cedar usually work best. It is particular important that you don't use treated wood for vegetable beds, as the chemicals and toxins on the wood could leach into the soil and be absorbed by food plants. If you already have treated lumber in use, line it with some plastic and replace the soil near it.

Although it is a most enjoyable pursuit, gardening is not always easy. There are a lot of factors involved in making a garden that is lovely and produces well. By following the pointers shared in this article, you will be well on your way to enjoying a beautiful garden that will bring you hours of enjoyment.