Handy Guidance For Growing Organic Produce

Long, long before mega-marts appeared offering two-thousand different types of food, people were wholly self-reliant and grew their own produce for sustenance. These days, whether it's to get healthier or save some money, people are returning to those old days of organic gardening. Read these tips and find out how you can become a great gardener.

If you are new to gardening, be sure to keep it simple. Overplanting at first can lead to stress and a backyard that's a mess rather than a beautiful garden. Also, larger gardens are more prone to weeds. Keep it small at first, and you will have a better experience.

Choose perennials that won't be taken out by slugs. Slugs and snails can decimate a plant in one night. These pests prefer plants with thin smooth leaves. Plant some helleborus or euphorbias along with your other perennials. Some perennials, however, leave a bad taste in slugs' mouths or are difficult to chew through because their leaves aren't tender. Examples of these include euphorbia, hellebourus and achillea. Others you may want to consider are campanula and heuchera.

If you want to grow roses, you should look into the different species. If you are a beginner, select a kind of rose that does not require a lot of maintenance. You can also get into competitions with extremely delicate roses. Make sure you choose roses that are adapted to your skills and experience.

You can dry herbs by putting them in your car. You can neatly arrange them on a sheet of newspaper in a single layer. Then close the doors and windows and let it air dry. The warmth in the car will dry the herbs quickly. The herbs themselves will create a very nice aroma.

Create a series of garden 'rooms'. The days of a square lawn with a surrounding border are long gone. A garden can offer so much more, by creating different areas to explore. A patio area is simply an extension of your indoor living space. Add an arbor at the end of the patio, leading to another outdoor room. This can be a play area for children, or a small vegetable or herb garden. Create seating areas under a tree or nestled in between shrubs. Add an element of surprise, such as a unique sculpture or piece of large pottery. Let your garden reflect your personality!

Determine what kind of pests you have in your garden before you apply a pesticide spray. No one pesticide can handle every pest problem and you might end up killing off the pests natural predators which will make the problem worse.

To make weeds easier to spot, be sure to plant all your flowers in a straight line. A more unusual layout may be visually interesting, but it gives weeds plenty of places to hide. Keeping your garden simple will make weeds and diseases easier to locate and simpler to get rid of.

If you don't have the space to grow a garden in the ground you can still enjoy the benefits of gardening by using containers. Almost any plant can be grown in a container and many plants now are specifically designed for container growing. With a large container you could have a mini-garden right on your porch.

When buying a shade tree, buy a smaller seedling that has been grown in a pot. Buying a larger tree seems like a better idea, but it has to be dug out of the ground. This damages the root system of the tree, so it spends its first growing years replacing those roots. The potted seedling, however, can immediately start growing new leaves and branches.

When you buy seeds for your garden, be sure to purchase seeds that are labeled "certified organic." This ensures that your plants will be organic throughout their lifespan and that the seeds you are buying aren't contaminated with chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Watch out for labels, such as "genetically engineered" or any mention of "natural" that does not include the phrase "certified organic."

You should make sure you protect your garden with a fence or raised bed. This way you can be sure no animals can ruin it. Deer can also be a huge problem with gardens. Make sure the deer can't tear into your garden by putting a fence in that is high enough.

Don't plant large shade trees in your yard between the curb and the sidewalk. Large trees have powerful root systems. These roots will crawl under the sidewalk, lifting and breaking the sidewalk pavers. The sidewalk can't be repaired properly without removing the tree roots, which would damage the tree. Smaller ornamental trees will do less damage.

When working in the garden, try to work as efficiently as possible. Don't waste time searching for lost tools. Set up the tools you will need for your day prior to hitting the garden, then put them away neatly at the end of your gardening session. Even something like a carpenter's tool belt or some cargo jeans work well to keep tools organized.

Using aspirin water will help your plants fight diseases. Crush and dissolve one and one-half 325mg tablets in two full gallons of plain water. Spray the plants with the aspirin solution to help your plants fight disease. Spraying should be one time every three weeks.

There's an easier way to get rid of low-growing weeds than plucking them out one at a time. When weeds like chickweed become matted, just slice under them with a sharp spade and flip them over to bury their leaves. As the weeds die and decompose, they will also help nourish your soil.

As you can see from the above list of tips, organic gardening can be very useful in getting the best and freshest produce possible from your plants. After following these tips, you will no longer be new to the world of organic gardening, but you will become an organic gardening expert.