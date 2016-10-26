Create A First Class Garden When You Utilize These Ideas

If ever there were a quiet, simple and relaxing way to enjoy life, it most certainly is gardening! Cultivating beautiful flowers and harvesting healthy food is a great way to spend time and is about as far from hectic life as you can get, from right in your own back yard! This article is full of helpful ideas on making the experience of gardening, an even better one for you!

Using a shovel in clay soil is a lot of work, not only is the clay hard, but it will stick to the shovel and make it twice as hard to handle. Rub a thin layer of floor or car wax over the surface of the shovel, and then buff the surface using a clean cloth. This will make shoveling in clay soil easier. This causes the clay to slide rather than stick, and prevents rust as a side effect.

Don't over-plant your produce. If you plant more of a particular variety than you can use, store, and give away, it will simply go to waste. Plan out your garden so that you will have enough, without planting so much that your efforts will simply end up getting thrown away or rotting on the vine.

When you are working in your garden, be sure to leave the praying mantis alone. These insects are skilled predators which take care of any number of harmful pests. In addition, these praying mantises do not harm your garden in any way, so let them go about their work protecting your garden from pests.

Make sure you recycle your garden waste and organic kitchen waste to create compost for your garden. A compost heap makes an excellent soil conditioner. It can also save you a lot of money, as you won't need to buy bags of expensive commercial compost or fertilizer to make your plants grow.

Diversify the types of plants you grow in your garden. If you only grow one type of plant in your garden and it gets infected with a disease, your whole garden could be wiped out. Also, if you are only growing tomato plants, remember that just 14 tomato plants can yield a year's supply of tomatoes for two people.

Check your store bought soil for pests. If you buy from big home improvement stores, your soil may have pests such as aphids. To kill the insects and their larvae, put the soil in a metal baking pan and place it covered in a 400 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool before using.

Create warmth with golden or yellow foliage. Visual vibrancy and warmth exudes from golden and yellow-leaved foliage. They are particularly effective in shady locations, giving the illusion of light and depth. They coordinate beautifully with purple flowers or deep bronze foliage. Good choices include Caryopteris 'Worcester Gold', Viburnum 'Aureum', various Hostas and Spirea 'Gold Flame'.

Know the perfect time to harvest the vegetables in your garden. Each type of vegetables has its own ideal time for picking for the best flavor. Veggies such as zucchini or baby peas, for instance, taste their best if they get picked young. Tomatoes, however, are best picked from the vine later when they are very ripe. So, find out the best time to harvest your vegetables.

If you don't have the space to grow a garden in the ground you can still enjoy the benefits of gardening by using containers. Almost any plant can be grown in a container and many plants now are specifically designed for container growing. With a large container you could have a mini-garden right on your porch.

Keep your plants dry and aerated daily. Many diseases, as well as most parasites, prefer moisture. Fungus infections are common in overly moist plants. You can rid your garden of fungi with fungicidal sprays. However, it is best to treat your garden before there are problems.

Coffee grounds work great mixed in with your soil. Coffee grounds contain many of the essential nitrogenous nutrients that plants are able to use. Usually, nitrogen is limited with a plant, but using coffee grounds, diluted urea, or compost can make your plants grow faster and taller.

Attract positive bugs to your garden. Bugs like lady-bugs actually hunt natural predators to your plants; aphids and caterpillars are just some of the nasty critters that can go through a garden and eat the leaves of the plants. Lady bugs are the natural predators to such pests and help the growth of a good healthy garden by consuming pests.

Now, don't you feel better after reading those tips? That was a lot of information to process, but at least now you know what to do and where to begin with your organic gardening plans. Plus, you can always refer back to the above list of tips if you forget.