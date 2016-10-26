Organic Gardening Idea Just For You

Taking a step into the wondrous and green land of organic gardening for the very first time might feel a tad bit intimidating, but by keeping the helpful tips listed below in mind, you will soon find yourself growing organic plants on par with some of the best organic gardeners in the field.

A great rule of thumb to follow when planting an organic garden is less is more. While you'll want to plant a little more than you think you will need in case of rot or pests, you don't want to overdo it because you'll end up with much more than you can handle.

Use this simple tip to get your perennial garden ready in a flash. All you need to do is use a garden spade to slice under the turf, flip it over, then spread wood chips over the area about three to four inches deep. You want to then give the area about a couple of weeks, then you want your new perennials planted by digging into it.

When maintaining an organic garden, be sure to always wind up your hoses. Dragging and storing a hose that is not wound up can take a lot of time away from you. Try using stationary or portable hose reels to wind up your hoses and to save you some time.

Location is very important to organic gardening. Your garden should be in an area that will get at least ten hours of sunlight during the summer. Prior to starting your garden, make sure that your location does not have any large obstructions that will cast shadows and block the sun. Plants need an adequate amount of sunlight to live.

A great tip when starting your own organic garden is to sprinkle milled sphagnum moss on your seeds in order to prevent damping-off. Damping-off is a fungal disease that will cause your seeds and seedlings to rot. If your seeds need light, you should sprinkle this moss before dropping your seeds in the moss.

Before you begin planting in your garden, it's a good idea to test your soil's acidity first. Home testing kits are readily available. Your soil should have a pH around 6.5 for most vegetables. If the pH is too low, you can boost it by spreading lime. If it's too high, you can use powdered sulfur.

Use soap on your plants. Not much is worse than a bad aphid infestation. Your plants will look terrible, and eventually die, if the bugs continue to work on your plants. To get rid of them now, fill a spray bottle with dish soap and water. Spray thoroughly, and repeat as needed.

If you have plants that love acid in your organic garden, especially tomato plants, then coffee grounds make great mulch. It's simple to scatter the coffee grounds around your plants and then sit back and let the high levels of nitrogen help your acid-loving plants grow to great heights all summer long.

Know the benefits of composting. Composting is one of the best things you can do for your organic garden. Composting improves moisture levels, promotes fertility, and stimulates plant roots. You can start your own composting at home, and reduce your household waste, as well as get free food for your garden.

To rid your organic garden of bugs, try using a mixture of dish soap and water. Mix 2 tablespoons of dish soap into a gallon of water. Use a spray bottle to spray the foliage and soil around the plants. Before spraying your whole garden or even a whole plant, test the effect of the mixture on a few leaves and wait a few days before doing the rest.

Like so many things in life a good organic garden benefits greatly from advanced planning. The savvy gardener develops an all-encompassing plan for his or her garden before the first seed is planted. Good garden planning takes into account not only the initial plantings, but the subsequent changes that need to be made as the growing season wears on.

You can make a raised bed with untreated wood, brick, or stone. If you choose to use wood to construct your bed, choose a species that is naturally resistant to rot and avoid treated wood entirely. Good choices are cedar, locust and cypress. It is particular important that you don't use treated wood for vegetable beds, as the chemicals and toxins on the wood could leach into the soil and be absorbed by food plants. If you have some space treated wood, you can still use it, however, be sure to line it with some type of barrier like plastic sheeting.

Make sure that your soil is not deficient in minerals. Ideally, your soil should have a blend of fourteen basic mineral elements that come from the rocks in your region. When one of these minerals is missing, your plant growth will be adversely affected. When you see a deficiency, add organic mineral amendments to your soil.

Not as bad as you thought, correct? Like any other subject, the green world of organic gardening is vast and has a wealth of information available on it. Sometimes you just need a hint as to where to start with it so that you can "jump right in." Now you have the information needed to feel confident to start your organic garden.